Vehicle Hits Bridge Near Barnesville Saturday Killing One Person, Injuring Three

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — A single vehicle crash on I-94 near Barnesville Saturday morning left one dead and injured three others.

It happened around 8:15 when a truck driven by 61 year old Brian Smoker of Leesburg, Indiana went off the road and into the median striking the bridge pier head on.

59-year-old David Smoker also from Leesburg died at the scene.

63-year-old Mitchell Garrison of Andrew, Indiana has life threatening injuries.

Brian Smoker and 63-year-old George Tubbs have non-life threatening injuries.

All 4 were wearing seatbelts.