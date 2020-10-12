Ask Danny: Painting Galvanized Metal

You'll be galvanized to get things done around the yard and home.

Are your home improvement skills feeling a mite rusty this morning?

If you spent the start of fall enjoying our supremely warm weather while playing outside instead of tackling tough tasks, you might want to start thinking about brushing up on your painting skills.

After all, a fresh coat of paint is a great way to head off rust before the rain and snow fly this season.

Check out Danny Lipford’s instructions on how to paint galvanized metal around the home in this week’s Ask Danny.