Small restroom fire at Liberty Middle School

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Fire Department was called to Liberty Middle school after a small fire broke out in a restroom.

Students and faculty evacuated the building after the fire set off the school’s alarm.

The fire was put out before the fire department arrived and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unclear but is under investigation by the school district.