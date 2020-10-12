UND unveils new display in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The university is honoring their newly approved Land Acknowledgement Agreement with a new display on campus

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day with the unveiling of a new display on campus.

The Land Acknowledgement Agreement is an official statement from the university recognizing its position on ancestral homelands. The administration visited with North Dakota and Minnesota tribes, archaeologists, and historians to write it.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, they opted for a virtual event instead of a public celebration.

“I read a lot of the books that talked about this place, UND, in 1883, but none of them ever talked about what came before. This land was occupied and that was not popping up in any of the books I was looking at,” UND’s Director of Student Diversity and Inclusion Stacey Borboa-Peterson said.

The University of North Dakota is the first four-year college in the state with a land acknowledgement statement supported by its administration.

The display is located at the American Indian Center on campus.