Authorities searching for missing woman in Nelson County, ND

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen October 4.

Anne Fitzsimonds is 48-years-old and has brown eyes and red hair. She’s 5’2″ tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Authorities say she was last seen leaving a friend’s home four miles north of Petersburg, North Dakota.

If you’ve seen Fitzsimonds, or know where she may be, call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 701-247-2474.