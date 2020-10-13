Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber names new CEO

Full will begin her new role in December 2020.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber has named Shannon Full as its new president and CEO.

According to the Chamber, Full has over 20 years of Chamber experience from four states. She is currently the president and CEO of TwinWest Chamber of Commerce in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Sandi Piatz, chair of The Chamber’s Board of Directors, said, “Shannon brings a passion for building and sustaining prosperous communities. This passion inspired the board, and we’re thrilled to see what innovative and effective initiatives Shannon will use to lead The Chamber and the entire Fargo Moorhead West Fargo community forward.”

Full replaces Craig Whitney, who passed away after a battle with cancer last December.