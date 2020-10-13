The Chamber chooses Shannon Full as new president & CEO

It announced who is taking the position at a conference this morning

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber announced its new president & CEO.

It chose former president & CEO of TwinWest Chamber in Plymouth, Minnesota Shannon Full.

The Chamber’s search committee worked with an executive search firm to help find Full and the other candidates.

With over 20 years of experience, Full worked on chambers in Iowa, Florida, Wisconsin & Minnesota. Many Chamber positions Full has held represent multiple communities. She also serves on national Chamber boards.

“Through the types of programs and opportunities that she’s implemented in other Chambers, it was evident that Shannon was a strong collaborator. We’re looking forward to her bringing that leadership and collaboration to our region as well,” Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber Board of Directors Chair Sandi Piatz said.

Full will be replacing Craig Whitney who passed away after his battle with cancer last December. She will start her new position in December.