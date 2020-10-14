All Fargo Public Schools students to receive free meals through 2020-21 school year

Students will have access to both breakfast and lunch.

FARGO, N.D.–Every student enrolled in Fargo Public Schools will receive free meals for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Students will have access to both breakfast and lunch, and will use their lunch account number to log the meals they eat. Students with funds currently in their account can use the money for a la carte items or hold the money for when charges resume.

The free meal program was extended by the United States Department of Agriculture due to the COVID-19 pandemic and includes all students regardless of income level or instructional level.

More information on the USDA free meal extension can be found here.