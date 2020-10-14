Fargo man found dead almost two weeks after going missing

FARGO, N.D.- 80 year old Robert McKinnon of Fargo is found dead just blocks from where he was reported missing.

Robert Mckinnon was last seen walking out of Maple View Memory Care of Fargo on October 1st at approximately 5:30 pm.

He was wearing a black baseball hat and a black and white plaid shirt.

Police said Mckinnon had mobility issues and dementia.

A North Dakota and Minnesota Silver Alert was immediately issued.

That night, Officers conducted searches throughout the city with the help of a drone.

They also had help from the Red River Valley Rescue K-9 teams.

The next day, Fargo Fire and Red River Rescue joined the search.

On October 3rd, Officials conducted an additional drone and ground search and followed up with tips from the public.

On October 5th, Officers asked the public to check their properties and review any personal security or doorbell cameras.

On October 13, Fargo Police say around two p-m they found McKinnon in an unoccupied commercial building at 3501 45 St S, point -two miles from where he first went missing two weeks ago.

According to Fargo Police, there were no signs of foul play and an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police say multiple ground searches were completed, and two K9 searches were conducted that did not lead to the building where he was found.