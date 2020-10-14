Grill-out provides warm meals for breast cancer awareness.

Contributions benefit the Edith Breast cancer foundation

FARGO, N.D. – A local business is helping raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month by donating it’s contributions from a grill out.

Fargo’s Hirshfield’s Paint & Coatings helped raise funds for the Sanford Health’s Edith Sanford Breast Cancer.

Those attending gave at least one dollar, but, of course, they were encouraged to donate more in exchange for a warm meal.

The meal included Hornbacher’s famous signature smoked brats, a bag of chips and a drink.

Event goers got the chance to place their name into a drawing for the chance to win a one hundred dollar gift certificate to Scheels.

“More than anything we just wanted to make sure that we’re supporting the community and giving back to the hospital here in town and the foundation, just all the good things they do for people.” Hirshfield’s Paint & Coatings Regional Manager Heath Hinz said.

To those who wish to donate to the campaign, click here