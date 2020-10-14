HoneyTrek Goes Viral Highlighting North Dakota Gems: Part 2

HONEYTREK COUPLE MIKE & ANNE HOWARD TRAVELED 900 MILES THROUGHOUT NORTH DAKOTA

Part two of our interview with Mike and Anne Howard of HoneyTrek. They talk about ways to safely enjoy what North Dakota has to offer while socially distancing during the pandemic. They also tell us about a couple unique camping spots in the state.

Mike and Anne Howard are travel writers under the name HoneyTrek.

They’ve been married eight years, and spent most of the at time traveling the world.

They spent 8 days exploring more than 900 miles throughout North Dakota.

They say their Facebook post about their journey has more than 857,000 views.

Click here to see the Facebook album about their North Dakota journey.

You can find out more about Mike and Anne Howard on social media.

HoneyTrek on Facebook

HoneyTrek on Twitter

HoneyTrek on Instagram

HoneyTrek.com