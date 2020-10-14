LIVE: Gov. Burgum to hold COVID-19 press briefing at 3:30 p.m.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding a press briefing to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burgum will be joined by North Dakota Department of Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones.

The state has seen an increased number of positive cases in recent weeks with the total number of active positives reaching 4,759.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 28,947 positive cases, 132 current hospitalizations, 23,823 people recovered and 365 deaths.