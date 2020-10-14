Record daily Covid-19 cases in Cass Co., health expert concerned

FARGO, N.D. – Cass County sees a record daily high of coronavirus cases with 216 and a positivity rate of nearly 11.7 percent according to Fargo Cass Public Health.

Fargo Cass Public Health Director Desi Fleming believes people in the area aren’t taking contact tracing, masking or quarantining seriously.

She adds a big reason positive cases are going up is because people are going to smaller, informal gatherings.

Fleming says in North Dakota, 60 percent of household contacts to positive cases turn positive themselves.

She finds it frustrating that people were following Covid-19 guidelines, but after numbers went down in May, people relaxed and they have spiked again.

“As a health department, we recommend masking. We would love to see that to come down from the state level, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. If we don’t tighten things up and start with those masking and all of those other prevention measures then we are going to end up being in a more restrictive situation because our numbers are going to keep going through the roof,” Fleming said.

Governor Doug Burgum has said the reason the state’s positive cases are going up is because of an increase in testing.

Fleming says positive cases would be going down if people were following coronavirus guidelines regardless of how many people are being tested.

Fleming says people who are waiting on Covid-19 test results should stay quarantined until they get a negative result. She says sometimes people are getting their results days after being tested and assuming they’re negative.