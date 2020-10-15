City of Moorhead awarded $62 million for 11th Street railroad underpass

The city says construction on the underpass could begin as early as 2023.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The City of Moorhead was granted funding for a railroad underpass on 11 Street.

The Minnesota Legislature granted $110 million to the Minnesota Department of transportation, $62 million of which will be used for the underpass project in Moorhead.

Mayor Judd said, “This is a long time coming for Moorhead. The public safety concerns and traffic gridlock issues that our citizens face daily will be addressed with this project. This is a major infrastructure project that is a complete game changer for our development plans for downtown.”

In addition to the underpass, Moorhead was given funding for a Clay County resource recovery campus, renovation of the Moorhead Readiness Center for the Minnesota National Guard and for flood mitigation statewide.