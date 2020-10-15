Fans no longer allowed at Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools sporting events

Games will be live streamed for fans

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools will no longer allow fans at sports games beginning Friday, October 16.

Only athletes, coaches and essential personnel will be allowed at games.

The decision was made based on the number of active COVID-19 cases in Cass County which was updated to an orange COVID status on Wednesday.

Fargo Public Schools says both the football and volleyball games scheduled on Friday will be played without spectators. Both games will be live streamed for fans to watch from the safety of their homes.

Links to watch the games can be found on the Fargo Public Schools and West Fargo Public Schools Student Activities pages.