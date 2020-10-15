Fargo man under arrest for attempted murder after trying to run over trooper

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) -A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a suspect wanted in a high-speed pursuit in Fargo.

Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a state trooper attempted a traffic stop on I-94 on an SUV for going 95 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The driver then sped up to 105 mph and fled west on the interstate, exiting onto 45th Street South and headed north nearly colliding with several other vehicles.

The trooper then discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons.

Two troopers doing a follow-up investigation went to the home of the registered owner of the SUV.

One officer was standing at the front door speaking with residents of the house while the second officer was standing in the driveway.

The driver being sought drove up and pulled into the driveway, briefly stopped, and then accelerated in an attempt to run over the trooper in the driveway.

The trooper was able to avoid being pinned between two parked vehicles but was still hit.

The SUV then struck one of the vehicles parked in the driveway and the driver was then taken into custody.

Andrew Booth, 26, of Fargo, is charged with Attempted Murder and Reckless Endangerment and Fleeing.

The trooper was treated and released from a Fargo hospital.