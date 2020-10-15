Oakes Test Area Changes Hands

OAKES, N.D. — The title for the Oakes Test Area is now in the hands of local leaders.

Senator John Hoeven attending the signing ceremony with Deputy Secretary of the Interior Kate MacGregor and Dickey-Sargent Irrigation District officials.

The 5,000 acre irrigation test site near Oakes, North Dakota was designed to demonstrate that a well-managed irrigation system can produce high-value crops with few environmental impacts.

“So farmers now own it and operate it and they’re in a position to put in the upgrades to make sure it’s there for them for the long-term,” said Hoeven.

The transfer will allow local leaders to make updates to the facility without federal approval.