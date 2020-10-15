Vikings v. Falcons game may be in jeopardy after Atlanta shuts down facility due to Covid tests

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, but now that game is in jeopardy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons shut down their facility Thursday morning after multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

One source told Schefter there were four positive tests for the virus, but a Falcons official said the team is “not at four confirmed.”

The official also told Schefter that the Falcons are “still working through details.”

The 0-5 Falcons are scheduled to take on the 1-4 Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday. The status of that game is now uncertain.

The Minnesota Vikings are still fresh off a COVID-19 scare of their own.

The Tennessee Titans had a COVID-19 outbreak after playing the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 27.

The following Tuesday, players and team staff were told to evacuate TCO Performance Center after learning of the Titans’ positive tests.

The Vikings managed to avoid having any positive tests the whole week, though they did have one false positive and three inconclusive tests that were all later negative the morning before playing the Houston Texans.