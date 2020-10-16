LIVE: “Witch Hunt” Wants To Make Craft Beer More Inclusive

Group Launching In Fargo/Moorhead With Beer Release Friday Night

A new group wants to get more women and non-binary people involved in the local craft brewing industry.

Witch Hunt started in the Twin Cities a few years ago. A chapter is now launching in Fargo-Moorhead.

Member Allison Slavik works at Junkyard Brewing. She says our local breweries do a pretty good job with including women, but they can always do better.

They’re launching the group with an event Friday night at Drekker Brewing, which includes the release of a new beer called “Season of the Witch.”

Slavik says she hopes the group will lead to more women in the actual brewing process.

She adds, “I would like to see more women doing more brewing in our community. A lot of the women in our community work more on the service side in the front of house, with myself included and it would be great to see an organization like Witch Hunt sort of educate more people, and maybe get people more interested in brewing.”

Click here for information on the kickoff event and beer release.