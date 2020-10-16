Local food bank receives generous donation on World Food Day

Sanford Health helps keep upper Midwest families fed

FARGO, N.D. – Sanford Health makes a generous contribution to make sure those in our region stay fed.

On World Food Day, Sanford Health steps in to help those in need.

The health system gifted a one million dollar check to Great Plains Food Bank.

“Sanford Health is donating three million dollars to organizations like Great Plains food bank all across the Upper Midwest today.” Sanford CEO Bryan Nermoe said.

The $1 million will help provide better options that are of greater necessity within food banks.

“With Sanford’s support, we’ll be able to stock our warehouse with more nutritious foods like fresh produce and other highly needed items.” Great Plains Impact Manager Taylor Syverston said.

With the funds, the donation center will be able to reach more local families as they have seen an increase in demand within the past few months.

“The pandemic has led more and more families to need food assistance for the very first time and this specifically helps to close that gap in childhood hunger,” Syverston said.

The food bank offers multiple programs to make sure that no child is left unfed.

“We believe that ending hunger starts with our children and the Great Plains Food Bank operates the backpack program in communities all across the state. This program gets food to children and food insecure households over the weekend when free school lunch isn’t available,” Syverston said.

After the presentation, Sanford Health employees volunteerd their time at the Great Plains warehouse where they helped assemble food kits for local pregnant women.

“Our Sanford dietitian worked with the Great Plains Food Bank to identify healthy food that we could pack into bags that don’t have high sodium and things like that that are vital for moms who are obviously working hard in their pregnancies.” Sanford Health Director of Community Relations Jayne Gust Said.

The Great Plains Food Bank provides food across 99 communities in North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.

To find out more about the Great Plains Food Bank, click here.