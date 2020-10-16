Melinda’s Garden Moment: Native Flowers

Coneflowers, liatris, and black-eyed Susans are some of the natives we add to our gardens. But there are many more native beauties to consider.

Add vertical interest with minimal care with American larkspur. This sturdy perennial does not need staking, withstands winds and blooms for several months. It has the beautiful blue of delphiniums without the fuss.

You and the butterflies will enjoy the bright white long lasting blooms of wild quinine. It grows well in full sun and moist well-drained soil and is drought tolerant once established. And don’t forget to pick a few flowers for a bouquet.

Notice the yucca–like leaves and prickly flowers of this prairie native. The rattlesnake master attracts many native bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects to your garden. The plant was said to protect Chikasaw shamans from injury when handling rattlesnakes, thus the common name.