Play of the Week Nominees: October 16

Kindred, Barnesville Battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s DJ Colter high school play of the week nominees features another battle on the gridiron. The small towns get some love. The first time all season a North Dakota and Minnesota team battle for bragging rights.

Kindred hosted Wahpeton and the UND football commit Ethan McKenney making a beautiful over the shoulder grab for a touchdown, but is it better than what we saw from Barnesville? Trojans looking to take Lee’s Paddle for the fourth consecutive year and Carson Weng helping the cause with a long TD run.

Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.