Two dead after crash near Harwood

It happened at around 10 at the junction of Cass County roads 17 and 20.

A third person was flown to Fargo by Sanford AirMed.

The two fatalities were in the van.

One was a 76 year old female from Harvey, ND.

The other was a 75 year old male from Rugby, ND.

An 80 year old female, also from Rugby, was seriously injured.

She was flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The driver of the semi is Terry Goeser, 54 years old, from Casselton, ND.

There are no charges related to the crash.

According to a release from Cass County, the van was going westbound on Cass County 20.

The semi was northbound on Cass County 17.

Authorities say the van failed to stop at the intersection of Cass County 17 and struck the side of the trailer.

Deputies and Harwood Fire-Rescue responded to the scene along with the Cass County Coroner.