West Fargo Public Schools will continue doing hybrid learning

The district will discuss the new learning plan at its board meeting on October 26th.

WEST FARGO, N.D.- West Fargo Public Schools will stick with the hybrid model as coronavirus cases in the metro continue to rise.

Superintendent Beth Slette requested to extend the current plan while continuing to work on the return to learn plan.

She originally wanted to bring more students to the classroom.

Slette says changes to the instructional plan will not take place without the approval of health departments.

She adds once families are notified of a change in the school model, they will have a minimum of two weeks to prepare for the transition.

“We know that we need to make adjustments in our plan because the county codes are connected to what we do at our school,” says West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Beth Slette.

