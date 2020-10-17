Moorhead opens first COVID-19 saliva testing site

It's part of the state's efforts to provide different options for COVID-19 testing

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead opens its first COVID-19 saliva testing site.

The saliva testing is free and available to all Minnesota residents whether they have symptoms or not.

You’re encouraged to set up an appointment on the state’s Health Department website, but walk-ins are also accepted.

They ask people to not eat, drink, smoke or chew gum at least 30 minutes before taking the test.

“You’ll show up. We’ll do a little bit of registration online. We call it drooling into the tube. Only two millilitres, it’s not that much. It’s pretty quick. It takes most people 7 to 8 minutes to do that. You’ll drop your tube into a bag and you head out. And you’ll receive your results in about 48 to 72 hours via email,” says Shawn Baxley, the Vice President of Field Operations at Vault Health.

Here is the link to set up an appointment.