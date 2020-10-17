North Dakota Women’s March goes virtual

Increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state brings the event online

NORTH DAKOTA– The North Dakota Women’s March was held online this year due to the spike of COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The hosts of the event gave information about the women’s suffrage movement as well as information on how to vote in the upcoming election.

Many women showed up to share their stories and experiences with gender identity, sexuality, and reproductive rights.

There were also speakers who talked about popular topics relating to the current political climate.

“It’s not enough to be the only one from a respective community or population at the table,” said House Representative Ruth Buffalo.

There were around 150 people in attendance, including members of the ACLU and North Dakota government officials.