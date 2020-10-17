One woman dead following vehicle rollover near Dunseith

DUNSEITH, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old Dunseith woman died after rolling into a ditch Saturday morning.

The woman was driving her 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche north on 33rd Avenue Northeast when she lost control.

The Chevrolet ran off the road into the west ditch where it overturned.

The woman was ejected and died at the scene. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Her name is being withheld to allow for notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.