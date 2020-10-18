42nd Annual Spud Valley Hobby Show goes on

The show took place at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — The Spud Valley Model Railroad Club puts on its 42nd annual Hobby Show in Fargo despite rising coronavirus cases in the metro.

The show featured model train sets, real and model railroad items, as well as vintage and collectible die-cast and farming items.

Event organizers say they were worried following Gov. Doug Burgum’s announcement to move Cass County to the high risk level, but made sure the event could still safely go on.

Only 100 vendor tables were allowed at the show and they were spaced out in a larger ballroom than previous years.

“This is a show that’s transactional, so people come here more so to buy and to observe rather than socialize. It’s not something that has a real social component to it like other shows would,” explains Spud Valley Railroad Club Secretary Tim Morrissey.

Face masks were required and hand sanitizer was available.