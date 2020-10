Dunseith Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Rollover

DUNSEITH, N.D. — A Dunseith, North Dakota woman is dead after losing control of her vehicle on a gravel road near Dunseith.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday.

The state patrol reports 25-year-old Nachae Mims of Dunseith rolled her vehicle.

She was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown, dying at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.