Fargo Brewing Company launches new beer for breast cancer awareness

Limited pink lager benefits the Real Men Wear Pink campaign

FARGO, N.D. “Today we are launching a raspberry hibiscus pink lager in support of the Real Men Wear Pink campaign for the American Cancer Society.” Co founder of Fargo Brewing Company, Aaron Hill said.

The new pink themed beer is so limited that it will only be available for a short amount of time.

“So the deal is starting today until Thursday, basically at midnight on Thursday if you contribute $50 to the local American Cancer Society, you will get a growler of this pink beer personally delivered by me in this beautiful suit on Friday or Saturday.”

It is important to know that since the beer is so limited, and created only in awareness of the American Cancer Society, it is not available for direct purchase.

“There’s a very very limited amount of these growlers so we’re anticipating they will go quickly and we want to be clear that you cannot come here to buy a growler of it. You have to go onto the American Cancer Society, real men wear pink link and make a contribution through that, that is the only way you’ll be able to get this beer.”

The co-founder says he has a personal connection of his own concerning cancer in his family.

“Kind of a personal connection, my wife just completed treatment for breast cancer in March so it’s not only important to Fargo Brewing company, but it’s very personally important to my family, my friends and me that we do everything we can to eliminate breast cancer.”

Fargo Brewing Company is considering this launch as an inaugural release, but is first hoping for a good turnout to support causes in the future.

If you want to take part you have until 11:59 Thursday night and must be 21 or older with proof of ID upon delivery.

To contribute to the Real Men Wear Pink campaign click here.