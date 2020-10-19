North Dakota reports 662 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Monday
Cass County accounts for 7,753 of the total positive cases and 79 of the total deaths.
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 662 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Monday.
Forty-seven counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 218 and Burleigh County the second most with 115.
Three men and one woman from three counties died. All four people had underlying health conditions.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 32,637 positive cases, 153 current hospitalizations, 26,392 people recovered and 408 deaths.
8,452 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
770,510 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
662 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
32,637 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
8.17% – Daily Positivity Rate**
5,837 Total Active Cases +185 Individuals from yesterday
470 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (339 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
26,392 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
153 – Currently Hospitalized +6 – Individuals from yesterday
4 – New Deaths*** (408 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 40s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Hettinger County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 100s from Towner County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County – 4
- Barnes County – 3
- Benson County – 2
- Bottineau County – 13
- Bowman County – 3
- Burke County – 1
- Burleigh County – 115
- Cass County – 218
- Cavalier County – 1
- Dickey County – 9
- Eddy County – 2
- Emmons County – 7
- Foster County – 2
- Golden Valley County – 2
- Grand Forks County – 39
- Grant County – 1
- Griggs County – 1
- Hettinger County – 4
- Kidder County – 1
- LaMoure County – 10
- Logan County – 4
- McHenry County – 3
- McIntosh County – 3
- McKenzie County – 8
- McLean County – 12
- Mercer County – 9
- Morton County – 27
- Mountrail County – 10
- Nelson County – 2
- Oliver County – 2
- Pembina County – 2
- Pierce County – 1
- Ramsey County – 18
- Ransom County – 4
- Renville County – 1
- Richland County – 10
- Rolette County – 4
- Sheridan County – 2
- Sioux County – 1
- Stark County – 9
- Stutsman County – 10
- Towner County – 3
- Traill County – 4
- Walsh County – 3
- Ward County – 63
- Wells County – 1
- Williams County – 8