North Dakota reports 662 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Monday

Cass County accounts for 7,753 of the total positive cases and 79 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 662 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Monday.

Forty-seven counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 218 and Burleigh County the second most with 115.

Three men and one woman from three counties died. All four people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 32,637 positive cases, 153 current hospitalizations, 26,392 people recovered and 408 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,452 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

770,510 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

662 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

32,637 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.17% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,837 Total Active Cases +185 Individuals from yesterday

470 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (339 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

26,392 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

153 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +6 – Individuals from yesterday

4 – New Deaths*** (408 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 40s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Hettinger County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 100s from Towner County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY