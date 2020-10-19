Smoking Caused Fire At 24-Unit Apartment Building In North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — A fire October 11 at a 24-unit north Fargo apartment building was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials on a third flood balcony.

That is the finding of Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson.

He says the fire moved from the balcony into the building and attic space.

Damage is estimated at $850,000.

Strong winds helped fuel the three alarm fire.

Two people returning home rushed through the burning building to alert neighbors to get out.

One firefighter was slightly hurt and several pets were lost in the fire.