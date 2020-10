Driver Dies After Crashing Vehicle Near New Rockford

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. — A driver is dead in Eddy County after hitting ditches on both sides of County Road 14, hitting an approach and rolling the vehicle.

State troopers say it then caught fire.

It happened around 9:30 Monday night, one mile south of New Rockford.

The identity of the driver is not being released yet as authorities continue to investigate the crash.