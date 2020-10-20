Moorhead Police Department to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department is partnering with the DEA to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 24.

The Department will be collecting unwanted or expired prescription medications at various locations throughout the city.

The Hornbacher’s at 101 11th Street S will be accepting medications from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and the Hornbacher’s at 950 40th Avenue S will be accepting medications from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Clay County Law Enforcement Center located at 911 11 Street N also has a lobby drop off bin available 24 hours a day.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day strives to prevent the misuse and abuse of prescription drugs by getting the medications out of the house.

The day was initially launched after the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration advised the public that disposing of medications in the trash or down the toilet posed potential safety and health hazards.

In 2019, nearly 883,000 pounds of medications were collected on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.