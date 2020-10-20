More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota Tuesday

Cass County accounts for 7,915 of the total positive cases and 81 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 1,036 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Tuesday.

The cases mark a new single day high for the state.

Forty-seven counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 219 and Grand Forks County the second most with 192.

Two men and two women from three counties died. All four people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 33,666 positive cases, 145 current hospitalizations, 27,222 people recovered and 412 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,579 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

776,039 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,036 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

33,666 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

19.68% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,032 Total Active Cases +195 Individuals from yesterday

830 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (532 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

27,222 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

145 – Curren­tly Hospitalized -8 – Individuals from yesterday

4 – New Deaths*** (412 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Ramsey County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY