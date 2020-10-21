Klobuchar, McCain host virtual “Minnesota Women for Biden”

Klobuchar and McCain discussed why they think Biden is the best candidate for women, veterans and working families.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Cindy McCain connected virtually to hold a Minnesota Women for Biden virtual event.

The two talked about why they thought Joe Biden would be the president for all Americans.

That included talking about his support for veterans, women and working families.

Klobuchar also said she is confident Biden is the candidate that can get America back on its feet after the pandemic.

“He is thinking about how he is going to build back better and put America in a better place economically,” said Klobuchar. “That means things like job training, one and two year degrees, education investment and making sure that we are smart about how we handle everything from immigration reform to how we handle our tax code.”