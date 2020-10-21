LIVE: NASA Beaming In To Teach Kids All About Space Exploration

Fargo Public Library Is Hosting NASA Education Specialist Over Live Stream

Kids in the area have a chance to ask an expert from NASA all of their space-related questions on Thursday, and they might have that chance thanks to COVID-19.

The Fargo Public Library is hosting a live stream with NASA Education Specialist Steven Smith at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22nd.

Librarian Cindy Mason says her and her colleagues are being encouraged to explore education opportunities for kids during the pandemic in areas they’re interested in.

Cindy like space, so kids can learn about NASA.

She says that the space agency is keeping busy, just landing a probe on an asteroid this week, and preparing plans to launch the first woman to the moon in 2024.

She adds, “We’re excited to learn of all the new things that are coming up in the next year with the reinvigoration of the space program and resources poured into it now, it’s really becoming exciting.”

Kids can submit questions by emailing the library, or bring them to the live talk. Click here to find out how.