ND gubernatorial candidates talk coronavirus in first & only debate

Courtesy: Prairie Public

FARGO, N.D. – The candidates for North Dakota governor highlight their plans to combat the coronavirus.

Democrat Dr. Shelley Lenz says 422 Covid-19 related deaths and three state health directors resigning points to why Governor Doug Burgum’s handling of the virus isn’t going well.

Libertarian DuWayne Hendrickson wants more effort to be put into mental health resources during the pandemic.

Governor Doug Burgum believes his comprehensive strategy with his vulnerable population protection plan has been one of the best in the nation.

“Pleading with the public while dismissing your public health officials is not getting the job done. Instead of a patchwork of political talking points, I presented a comprehensive non-partisan plan that brings us together,” Lenz said.

“We’re going to have to take some drastic action, but yet we’re going to have to make sure that we do not take away constitutional rights from our citizens,” Hendrickson said.

“We’ve scaled our state health lab more than any other state in the country. We’re doing more testing per capita than any other state in the country,” Burgum said

Dr. Lenz’s campaign says Governor Burgum has declined all offers to debate except Wednesday night’s.

Click here to watch the debate.