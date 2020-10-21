ND Highway Patrol stresses importance of driving carefully during winter

Last Friday, they saw sixteen crashes in a three hour period.

NORTH DAKOTA – With winter already in full swing, officers are stressing the importance of being cautious when driving on the roads.

The state patrol say most accidents happen usually on bridge decks, and entrance and exit routes because those areas usually get icier quicker than most roads.

They say it’s not uncommon to see this many crashes especially during the first snowfalls, but hope that people can drive more cautiously to avoid accidents.

“Give yourself extra time to get where you’re going, slow down and to increase your following distance with other vehicles because it’s obviously much harder to stop when the roads are slippery,” says North Dakota State Patrol Sargent Matthew Denault.

You should also have a supply kit in the vehicle with blankets, flashlight, batteries, snacks, and water.