North Dakota reports 516 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 516 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday.

Forty-five counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 97 and Ward County the second most with 90.

Six men and four women from seven counties died. All 10 people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 34,165 positive cases, 152 current hospitalizations, 27,768 people recovered and 422 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 8,010 of the total positive cases and 81 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,493 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

782,486 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

516 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

34,165 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.35% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,974 Total Active Cases -58 Individuals from yesterday

546 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (403 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

27,768 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

152 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +7 Individuals from yesterday

10 – New Deaths*** (422 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Kidder County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Oliver County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY