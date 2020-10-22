North Dakota reports 1,038 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths Thursday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 1,038 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Thursday.

Forty-eight counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 280 and Burleigh County the second most with 209.

Seven men and two women from seven counties died. All nine people had underlying health conditions.

The NDDoH was recently notified that 137 people reported as positive between October 12-14 were actually inconclusive. The positive results were removed from the total case count.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 35,052 positive cases, 156 current hospitalizations, 28,271 people recovered and 431 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 8,207 of the total positive cases and 82 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,378 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

790,738 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,038 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

35,052 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

13.09% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,350 Total Active Cases +376 Individuals from yesterday

503 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (402 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

28,271 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

156 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +4 – Individuals from yesterday

9 – New Deaths*** (431 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Grant County with underlying health conditions

Man in his 70s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY