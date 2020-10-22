Recycle drop off sites in Moorhead are being contaminated

They've also seen an increase of illegal dumping of items like refrigerators and furniture.

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Moorhead Public Works is seeing an increase in contamination and illegal dumping at recycling drop off sites.

Those in the department say they’ve seen contamination particularly in the plastic dumpsters.

They’ve seen items such as pvc pipes, plastic bubble wrap, styrofoam and plastic bags.

They believe that while some people might not understand the rules of recycling, others might be doing it intentionally.

“If you’re in doubt on whether it’s recyclable or not, assume that it is not and throw it away in the garbage. Because if you’re wrong, then we get enough contamination and that entire dumpster will go to the plant rather than be recycled,” Moorhead Public Works Director Steve Moore said.

Click here to learn more about the acceptable or unacceptable recyclables.