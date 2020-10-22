Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade cancelled

FARGO, N.D.–The Downtown Community Partnership has announced the cancellation of the Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDC guidelines continue to recommend limited attendance at events and the parade attracts thousands of people every year.

In place of the parade, the DCP is hoping to provide several shopping and entertainment events for the community to enjoy.

DCP President and CEO Melissa Brandt said, “This will be a historic holiday season and while some memorable traditions may change, the DCP tradition of supporting businesses and the community is stronger than ever. We encourage consumers to adopt three new traditions this year – shop safe, shop early and shop local – so we can all celebrate a happy and healthy holiday.”

The alternate shopping and entertainment events will be announced on downtownfargo.com/holidays.