North Dakota reports 886 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths Friday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 886 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Friday.

Forty-nine counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 156 and Grand Forks County the second most with 120.

Three men and six women from six counties died. All nine people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 35,939 positive cases, 168 current hospitalizations, 29,135 people recovered and 440 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 8,359 of the total positive cases and 83 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,538 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

799,305 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

886 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

35,939 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.98% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,363 Total Active Cases +13 Individuals from yesterday

864 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (686 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

29,135 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

168 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +12 – Individuals from yesterday

9 – New Deaths*** (440 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions

Woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY