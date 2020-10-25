A virtual walk hopes to raise awareness about Huntington’s disease

NORTH DAKOTA & Minn. — Through the virtual walk, people can choose their own course and move at their own pace.

Those with the local Chapter covering North Dakota and part of Minnesota, say because Huntington’s is a rare genetic disease, those affected don’t have a lot of support and treatment options.

They hope that through this walk, although being done virtually due to COVID-19, they will be able to educate others and raise money to help find a cure.

“But just support other families to support each for where they are in their journey and to get the word out,” says the Treasurer of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America Northern Plains Chapter Brenda Westacott.

Here is the link to support the organization.