Community members give back to West Fargo first responders

WEST FARGO, N.D.- The El Zagal Shrine in Fargo and Dakota Water Conditioning team up to say thank you to first responders.

West Fargo first responders and their families received a meal at the POW/MIA plaza in West Fargo as token of appreciation for all they do.

“It’s a drive through COVID safe meal. We got BBQ ribs, we got pulled pork bean, potato salad and we’re feeding the West Fargo first responders and their families,” says the owner of Dakota Water Conditioning Shawn Engelsrud.

“They’re working so hard for us and this is just a great way to say thank you,” Engelsrud adds.

Community members did not hesitate at the opportunity to be able to show their gratitude.

They had been working since six this morning to make it all possible.

“People were just jumping up. What can we do to help? And it’s been such an amazing turn out where everyone was just so willing to do anything for this organization and also the first responders,” Engelsrud says.

For the first responders, this past year has been a rollercoaster of emotions.

‘We’re seeing a lot of people affected in our community and it’s pretty tough for our firefighters to number one deal with that and number two get exposed. And then possibly get ill from it, give it to your family members,” says West Fargo Fire Department Fire Chief Dan Fuller.

So the good deed from the community didn’t go unnoticed.

“Definitely it’s been a tough year with everything that we’ve had to deal with, coronavirus and flood earlier this year, so to know that our community appreciates the firefighters and our EMS personnel and our police officers it’s huge. We don’t hear it enough,” Fuller says.