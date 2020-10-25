Fatal Rollover South of Park River, North Dakota

38-year-old man from Pisek died at the scene

PARK RIVER, N.D. — One man is dead after an early morning crash in Walsh County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 38-year-old Pisek man rolled his truck south of Park River.

It happened at the intersection of 135th Avenue Northeast and 66th Street Northeast.

Officials aren’t sure on the exact time of the crash but say it likely happened between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The driver was going around a curve when he left the road and went into the ditch.

He was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released