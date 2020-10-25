Redevelopment project planned for nearly abandoned Moorhead strip mall

CVS Pharmacy is the only business currently operating in the strip mall

MOORHEAD, Minn. — An effort to revitalize a nearly abandoned building in a corner of Moorhead is underway.

“It’s been kind of a tired corner for a while and so I think seeing some new projects, some new traffic drivers, an updated look is kind of exciting for everybody,” says Enclave developer Brian Bochman.

An “updated look” of the strip mall in Moorhead off of I-94 and Eighth Street South will be more of a complete transformation.

Enclave Development of Fargo plans on building a new 127-unit apartment building as well as make room for more retailers to move in.

Bochman says construction of the apartment building is scheduled for next spring, but it’s unknown when work on the retail portion will begin.

“We’ll be tearing down some of the existing buildings, remodeling some of the existing buildings, adding some new tenants, working with the old tenants, so it’ll be kind of a conglomeration of that whole thing where we have new and old all kind of working together.”

One of the new tenants will be Marissa West; currently the owner of Legends Bar & Grill off of Belsly Boulevard and the future owner of a new bar in this development.

Bochman says being the first exit into Minnesota from North Dakota makes this area an ideal spot for improvement.

He adds, “That whole corner has been kind of underutilized for quite a while.”

The city will be helping fund a portion of the $30 million project through Tax Increment Financing, which in turn allows Enclave to make some of the units eligible to those who need affordable housing.

Bochman says he hopes this redevelopment project will be a catalyst for more improvements throughout Moorhead.

“It’s fun to take something that looks one way and be able to redevelop it and bring it a new look and give it new life,” he says.

CVS Pharmacy is the only business currently operating in the strip mall.