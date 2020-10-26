North Dakota reports 527 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Monday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 527 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Monday.

Forty-three counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 136 and Burleigh County the second most with 89.

Four men and one woman from five counties died. The NDDoH says it will no longer being supplying information about underlying health conditions. Gov. Burgum addressed the change in his Oct. 23 news briefing saying, “We don’t want to give anyone a false sense of security surrounding their risk.”

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 38,241 positive cases, 173 current hospitalizations, 31,334 people recovered and 461 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 8,794 of the total positive cases and 84 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,660 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

822,605 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

527 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

38,241 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.28% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,446 Total Active Cases -60 Individuals from yesterday

577 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (431 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

31,334 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

173 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +9 – Individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (461 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

To simplify and clarify messaging around deaths, we will no longer be reporting underlying health conditions. For more information on the change, please view the October 23 news briefing beginning at 40:48. For more detailed information on deaths, please visit the NDDoH dashboard.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 30s from Sioux County.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY