UND Men’s Basketball Picked Sixth in Summit League; Rebraca Names First Team All-Conference

Rebrace led Summit League in double-doubles

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota men’s basketball is coming off a runner-up finish in the Summit League championship. The Fighting Hawks are slated to finish sixth in the preseason poll.

After losing the league’s leading scorer in Marlon Stewart, the Hawks return their other two top scorers in guard DeSean Allen-Eikens and forward Filip Rebraca.

Rebraca was named to the preseason Summit League All-First Team after leading the conference with 13 double-doubles and averaging just over 14 points per game. It was the most double doubles in the program’s division one history.